Why Aaron's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares are trading higher on Friday.

Raymond James and KeyBanc maintained Overweight ratings on Aaron's stock after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Aaron's is a retailer of furniture and consumer electronics. The company operates retail stores that engage in the lease ownership and retail sale of televisions, computers, tablets, mobile phones, furniture, mattresses, washers, dryers, and refrigerators.

Aaron's shares were trading up 7.95% at $36 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $78.65 and a 52-week low of $13.

