Recap: Dentsply Sirona Q1 Earnings
Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) rose 2% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 12.24% year over year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.38.
Revenue of $874,300,000 lower by 7.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $867,830,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 08, 2020
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i8cubptq
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $60.87
Company's 52-week low was at $31.57
Price action over last quarter: down 10.61%
Company Description
Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of dental supplies and equipment. Its product segments include dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. The majority of its products are sold through dental distributors, and over approximately 65% of Dentsply's sales are outside the U.S.