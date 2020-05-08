Recap: Dentsply Sirona Q1 Earnings

Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) rose 2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 12.24% year over year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $874,300,000 lower by 7.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $867,830,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i8cubptq

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $60.87

Company's 52-week low was at $31.57

Price action over last quarter: down 10.61%

Company Description

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of dental supplies and equipment. Its product segments include dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. The majority of its products are sold through dental distributors, and over approximately 65% of Dentsply's sales are outside the U.S.