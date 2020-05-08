Lear: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) gained 5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 48.75% year over year to $2.05, which beat the estimate of $1.75.

Revenue of $4,458,000,000 less by 13.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,290,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=8281&seid=47

Price Action

52-week high: $143.50

Company's 52-week low was at $63.20

Price action over last quarter: down 26.47%

Company Profile

Lear designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. Seating components include frames and mechanisms, covers (leather and woven fabric), foam, and headrests. Automotive electrical distribution systems and major electrical and electronic components include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, junction boxes, electronic control modules, wireless control devices, interior and exterior LED lighting systems, and audio systems and electronics.