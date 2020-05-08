Switch: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) fell 6.6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 300.00% over the past year to $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $128,096,000 rose by 19.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $123,830,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/swch/mediaframe/37709/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.00

Company's 52-week low was at $10.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.30%

Company Overview

Switch Inc is a US-based technology infrastructure company. It is engaged in designing, constructing and operating hyperscale data centers. The company has developed patented technologies that have redefined data center space and cooling, allowing customers to deploy high density and scalable IT architectures to support demanding and critical workloads. Switch owns and operates primary campus locations, called Primes such as Vegas, Nevada; The Citadel Campus near Reno, Nevada; and The Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It generates revenue through colocation, which includes the licensing and leasing of cabinet space and power and connectivity services, which includes cross-connects, broadband services, and external connectivity.