Recap: Noble Energy Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 08, 2020 9:05am   Comments
Shares of Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) rose 4.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 300.00% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $1,020,000,000 lower by 3.04% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,080,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Noble Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/nbl/mediaframe/36299/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.31

52-week low: $2.73

Price action over last quarter: down 53.01%

Company Profile

Noble Energy is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the U.S., Israel, and West Africa. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.05 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 361 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 57% oil and natural gas liquids and 43% natural gas.

 

