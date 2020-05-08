Recap: Spire Q2 Earnings
Shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 5.17% year over year to $2.75, which missed the estimate of $2.95.
Revenue of $715,500,000 less by 10.95% year over year, which missed the estimate of $783,020,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Spire hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $88.00
52-week low: $57.37
Price action over last quarter: down 17.84%
Company Description
Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with two key business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco), and EnergySouth Inc. The Utilities businesses operations include the purchase, retail, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis.