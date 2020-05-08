New Jersey Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) were unchanged in pre-market session after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.81% over the past year to $1.12, which missed the estimate of $1.48.

Revenue of $639,614,000 less by 26.16% year over year, which missed the estimate of $872,390,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2zu42owc

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $51.20

52-week low: $21.14

Price action over last quarter: down 21.16%

Company Description

New Jersey Resources is an energy services holding company with regulated and nonregulated operations. Its regulated utility, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivers natural gas to 550,000 customers in the state. NJR's nonregulated businesses include retail gas supply and solar investments primarily in New Jersey. NJR also is an equity investor and owner in several large midstream gas projects.