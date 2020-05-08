Recap: Avista Q1 Earnings

Shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 59.09% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $377,205,000 lower by 0.13% year over year, which missed the estimate of $412,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Avista hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kp6brthr

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $53.00

Company's 52-week low was at $32.09

Price action over last quarter: down 17.44%

Company Overview

Avista Corp is an electric and natural gas utility company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Avista primarily operates in the Pacific Northwest of the United States along with some operations in Juneau, Alaska. The company has two major business segments including Avista Utilities, which transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas; and AEL&P, which provides electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The firm primarily uses hydroelectric, thermal, and wind energy to generate power. Secondarily, Avista engages in sheet metal fabrication of electronics for a variety of industries (computer, construction, medical industries, and so on).