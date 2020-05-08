HMS Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) rose 9.5% in pre-market session after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.29% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $171,412,000 rose by 15.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $162,320,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zyqgxxks

Technicals

52-week high: $40.67

Company's 52-week low was at $18.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.16%

Company Overview

HMS Holdings Corp is a United States-based holding company that conducts businesses through its operating subsidiaries. The company offers services that help customers contain healthcare insurance benefit costs. Its primary offerings comprise coordination of benefits, payment integrity, and eligibility verification. The coordination of benefits service ensures the right party pays a health claim. The payment integrity service ensures the billing and/or payment is accurate and appropriate. The eligibility verification service ensures individuals meet qualifying criteria for healthcare programs. The company's customers include Medicaid agencies, government health agencies, health plans, government and private employers, and others. The company operates only within the United States.