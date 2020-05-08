Recap: Northwest Natural Q1 Earnings

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 8.67% over the past year to $1.58, which beat the estimate of $1.57.

Revenue of $285,151,000 less by 0.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $300,070,000.

Outlook

Northwest Natural Hldg hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/nwn/mediaframe/37050/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $77.26

Company's 52-week low was at $50.49

Price action over last quarter: down 2.81%

Company Description

Northwest Natural Holding Co is a public natural gas service supplier operating in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Its subsidiary, NW Natural, operates through the natural gas distribution segment, which purchases and distributes natural gas through approximately 750,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company generates its revenue from residential, commercial, and industrial customers, the majority of which are in Oregon. Residential and commercial customers account for the vast majority of profitability.