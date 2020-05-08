Recap: Evertec Q1 Earnings

Shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) remained unaffected at $25.78 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.00% year over year to $0.46, which were in line with the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $121,942,000 higher by 2.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $120,170,000.

Looking Ahead

Evertec hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Time: 02:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/evtc/mediaframe/37212/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $37.38

Company's 52-week low was at $18.21

Price action over last quarter: down 19.59%

Company Overview

Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services - Latin America, and Business Solutions. The company serves a diversified customer base of financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with mission-critical technology solutions that enable them to issue, process and accept transactions securely. The company derives revenue based on transaction or discount fees or fees based on the number of accounts on file.