Arbor Realty Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) rose 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.06% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $38,544,000 up by 31.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $33,500,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Arbor Realty Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Time: 11:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/37duiarz

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.77

52-week low: $3.54

Price action over last quarter: down 51.69%

Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust Inc is a specialized real estate finance company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity. In addition, it may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. The company has two business segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Structured Business Segment. The company is externally managed and advised by Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC.