Ocular Therapeutix: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.89% year over year to ($0.41), which missed the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $2,609,000 up by 430.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,840,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ocular Therapeutix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $8.12

Company's 52-week low was at $2.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.41%

Company Overview

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. The company uses its proprietary hydrogel platform technology to deliver therapeutic agents to the eye. Its pipeline consists of eye medication that aims to overcome the limitations of current eye-drop-based therapies for ophthalmic diseases and conditions. Ocular Therapeutix aims to offer medication to replace the existing eye-drop therapy regimen, with the aim of lasting weeks or months with a one-time product application. Its pipeline product includes Dextenza, OTX-TIC, OTX-TKI, PTX-TP, and OTX-IVT.