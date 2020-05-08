Recap: Meridian Bioscience Q2 Earnings

Shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) rose 8.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.05% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $57,296,000 rose by 14.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $49,260,000.

Guidance

Meridian Bioscience hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Time: 11:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/events/event-details/q2-2020-financial-results-conference-call

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.42

52-week low: $5.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 126.72%

Company Overview

Meridian Bioscience Inc is an integrated life science company. It develops and distributes diagnostic tests and reagents, as well as biologic substances used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its Diagnostics segment contributes the majority of revenue & manufactures tests primarily for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, & parasitic infectious diseases. Its testing platforms include isothermal DNA amplification, rapid immunoassays, and enzyme-linked immunoassays. The Life sciences segment sells b-antigens, antibodies, and reagents in bulk to other diagnostic manufacturers, the agriculture industry, and researchers. It also manufactures proteins that biopharmaceutical companies use in new drugs and vaccines. The entity has a business presence in the US and other countries.