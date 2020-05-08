Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CV Sciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 08, 2020 8:01am   Comments
Share:

Shares of CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) were unhanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 500.00% over the past year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $8,270,000 lower by 44.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,520,000.

Outlook

CV Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=139612

Technicals

52-week high: $0.79

Company's 52-week low was at $0.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.63%

Company Overview

CV Sciences Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The group operates in two segments consumer products and specialty pharmaceutical. The consumer products segment develops, manufactures and markets products based on hemp-based Cannabidiol (CBD). Whereas the specialty pharmaceutical segment is developing drug candidates which use CBD as a primary active ingredient.

 

Related Articles (CVSI)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ayala IPO, Pluristem Starts Phase 2 Trial Of COVID Treatment, European Nod For Takeda
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 7, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 23, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 7, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 3, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com