CV Sciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) were unhanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 500.00% over the past year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $8,270,000 lower by 44.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,520,000.

Outlook

CV Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=139612

Technicals

52-week high: $0.79

Company's 52-week low was at $0.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.63%

Company Overview

CV Sciences Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The group operates in two segments consumer products and specialty pharmaceutical. The consumer products segment develops, manufactures and markets products based on hemp-based Cannabidiol (CBD). Whereas the specialty pharmaceutical segment is developing drug candidates which use CBD as a primary active ingredient.