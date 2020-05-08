CV Sciences: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) were unhanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 500.00% over the past year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).
Revenue of $8,270,000 lower by 44.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,520,000.
Outlook
CV Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 08, 2020
Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=139612
Technicals
52-week high: $0.79
Company's 52-week low was at $0.35
Price action over last quarter: Up 37.63%
Company Overview
CV Sciences Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The group operates in two segments consumer products and specialty pharmaceutical. The consumer products segment develops, manufactures and markets products based on hemp-based Cannabidiol (CBD). Whereas the specialty pharmaceutical segment is developing drug candidates which use CBD as a primary active ingredient.