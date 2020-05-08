Recap: Tecnoglass Q1 Earnings

Shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) remained unaffected at $3.96 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% over the past year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $87,298,000 less by 18.54% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $106,180,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Tecnoglass hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139298

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.93

Company's 52-week low was at $2.15

Price action over last quarter: down 28.39%

Company Overview

Tecnoglass Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets architectural glass and windows. The company's products portfolio includes tempered, laminated, insulating and Solar Control Low-E glass. Its products are installed at hotels, residential buildings, commercial and corporate centers, airports and hospitals as floating facades, curtain walls, windows, doors, handrails, interior and dividers. Its majority of revenue is derived from the sale and installation of architectural glass and windows in the United States.