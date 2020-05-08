Recap: SeaWorld Entertainment Q1 Earnings

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) fell 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 75.61% over the past year to ($0.72), which missed the estimate of ($0.67).

Revenue of $153,561,000 less by 30.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $174,380,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

SeaWorld Entertainment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/seas/mediaframe/37681/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $36.96

52-week low: $6.75

Price action over last quarter: down 48.27%

Company Description

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc operates in the United States leisure industry. Its core business is the operation of theme parks and such entertainment facilities involving sea animals across the country under prominent brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. Seaworld also operates a reservations-only attraction offering interaction with marine animals known as Discovery Cove and a seasonal park under the name Sesame Place. The company generates most of its revenue from selling admission to the theme parks.