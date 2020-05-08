Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: SeaWorld Entertainment Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 08, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) fell 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 75.61% over the past year to ($0.72), which missed the estimate of ($0.67).

Revenue of $153,561,000 less by 30.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $174,380,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

SeaWorld Entertainment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/seas/mediaframe/37681/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $36.96

52-week low: $6.75

Price action over last quarter: down 48.27%

Company Description

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc operates in the United States leisure industry. Its core business is the operation of theme parks and such entertainment facilities involving sea animals across the country under prominent brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. Seaworld also operates a reservations-only attraction offering interaction with marine animals known as Discovery Cove and a seasonal park under the name Sesame Place. The company generates most of its revenue from selling admission to the theme parks.

 

Related Articles (SEAS)

Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2020
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
95 Biggest Movers From Friday
Disney World To Furlough 43,000 Union Workers Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com