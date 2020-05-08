Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Bloomin Brands Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 08, 2020 7:58am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 81.33% year over year to $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $1,008,000,000 less by 10.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $986,000,000.

Outlook

Bloomin Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bloomin Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 08, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9nri2rzs

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $24.29

Company's 52-week low was at $4.54

Price action over last quarter: down 58.35%

Company Profile

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. Its brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising.

 

Related Articles (BLMN)

Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2020
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
98 Biggest Movers From Friday
58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com