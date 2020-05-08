8 Stocks To Watch For May 8, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $8.80 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares rose 0.3% to $35.15 in pre-market trading.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported a Q1 loss of $2.94 billion, versus a year-ago loss of $1.01 billion. However, the company’s sales exceeded expectations. Uber shares climbed 5.9% to $32.70 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion in the latest quarter. PPL will release earnings before the markets open. PPL shares gained 1.2% to $24.57 in pre-market trading.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Booking shares fell 1.6% to $1,421.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $867.83 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares rose 1.8% to close at $41.06 on Thursday.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Herbalife shares jumped 17.7% to $43.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion before the opening bell. Lear shares rose 1.7% to close at $92.73 on Thursday.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) withdrew its guidance for FY20 and said it expects earnings and revenue to be lower than earlier guidance. Intuit shares declined 2.6% to $273.53 in the pre-market trading session.
