8 Stocks To Watch For May 8, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $8.80 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares rose 0.3% to $35.15 in pre-market trading.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported a Q1 loss of $2.94 billion, versus a year-ago loss of $1.01 billion. However, the company's sales exceeded expectations. Uber shares climbed 5.9% to $32.70 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion in the latest quarter. PPL will release earnings before the markets open. PPL shares gained 1.2% to $24.57 in pre-market trading.

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Booking shares fell 1.6% to $1,421.00 in the pre-market trading session.

