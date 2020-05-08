Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 08, 2020 4:20am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.
  • Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $8.80 billion.
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $867.83 million.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $967.70 million.
  • Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
  • Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $749.63 million.
  • PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $412.63 million.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
  • Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $783.02 million.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $385.10 million.
  • The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $435.80 million.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $986.00 million.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $174.38 million.
  • H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $305.62 million.
  • Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE: ATH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $231.25 million.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.77 million.
  • Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $381.85 million.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $314.79 million.
  • Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
  • Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $300.07 million.
  • New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $872.39 million.
  • Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $377.40 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $231.83 million.
  • Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $16.46 million.
  • FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets

