Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.
- Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $8.80 billion.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $867.83 million.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $967.70 million.
- Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
- Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $749.63 million.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $412.63 million.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $783.02 million.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $385.10 million.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $435.80 million.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $986.00 million.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $174.38 million.
- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $305.62 million.
- Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE: ATH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $231.25 million.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.77 million.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $381.85 million.
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $314.79 million.
- Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $300.07 million.
- New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $872.39 million.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $377.40 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $231.83 million.
- Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $16.46 million.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
