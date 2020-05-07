Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Reports Q1 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 07, 2020 4:27pm   Comments
Share:
Uber Reports Q1 Earnings Miss

Uber Technologies Inc(NYSE: UBER) reported quarterly losses of $1.70 per share on Thursday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by 87 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.543 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. This is a 14.33% increase over sales of $3.099 billion the same period last year.

"While our Rides business has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic, we have taken quick action to preserve the strength of our balance sheet, focus additional resources on Uber Eats, and prepare us for any recovery scenario," said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement.

"Along with the surge in food delivery, we are encouraged by the early signs we are seeing in markets that are beginning to open back up. Our global footprint and highly variable cost structure remain an important advantage, as our expectation is that the Rides recovery will vary by city and country."

After rising more than 11% in the regular market session, Uber shares were trading down 1.8% at $30.35 in Thursday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.08 and a 52-week low of $13.71.

Related Links:

Lyft, Uber Suspend Shared Rides To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

Lyft Reports Big Q1 Sales Beat, Active Riders Increased 3%

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

5 Analysts Weigh In On Lyft's Mixed Q1
68 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Uber
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For May 7, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Uber EatsEarnings News Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com