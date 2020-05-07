Roku Reports Q1 Sales Beat, Active Accounts Up 38%

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported quarterly losses of 45 cents per share on Thursday, which met the analyst consensus estimate.

The company reported quarterly sales of $320.78 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $306.7 million by 4.59%. This is a 55.22% increase over sales of $206.662 million the same period last year.

Roku reports active accounts grew roughly 38% year-on-year and streaming hours were up 80% year-on-year. The company says it added 2.9 million incremental active accounts in the first-quarter.

After closing the regular market session higher by nearly 8%, Roku's stock traded down 5.3% at $130.20 in Thursday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $58.22.

