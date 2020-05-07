Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Bristol-Myers Squibb Tops Q1 Estimates

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 10:22am   Comments
Share:

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.19% to 23944.49 while the NASDAQ rose 1.11% to 8952.54. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.19% to 2,882.24.

The U.S. is the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases and deaths around the world. U.S. reported a total of 1,228,600 coronavirus cases with around 73,430 deaths. Spain confirmed a total of over 220,320 coronavirus cases with 25,850 deaths, while Italy reported a total of at least 214,450 confirmed cases and 29,680 deaths. In total, there were at least 3,769,150 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 264,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares climbed by 2.9% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP), up 20%, and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG), up 14%.

In trading on Thursday, consumer staples shares rose by just 0.1%.

Top Headline

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Bristol Myers reported quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share, which exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49. The company reported quarterly sales of $10.80 billion, which surpassed the analyst consensus estimate of $10.02 billion.

Bristol Myers reaffirmed its earnings guidance for FY20 and FY21.

 

Equities Trading UP

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares shot up 35% to $165.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) got a boost, shooting 30% to $12.67. GenMark Diagnostics priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7.25 million shares at $9.65 per share, to generate gross proceeds of about $70 million.

Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares were also up, gaining 30% to $30.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued Q2 and FY20 guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares tumbled 27% to $7.07 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 sales and issued downbeat Q1 guidance.

Shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) were down 23% to $2.55 after the company priced 6 million share public offering of common stock at $2.50 per share.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) was down, falling 19% to $20.42. MacroGenics shares jumped 231% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 9.4% to $26.24, while gold traded up 0.6% to $1,697.80.

Silver traded up 0.8% Thursday to $15.14, while copper rose 1.2% to $2.3745.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.8%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.1%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.9%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.9%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.8% while UK shares rose 0.9%.

Economics

Around 3.17 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the latest week. However, analysts expected a reading of 3 million.

U.S. nonfarm productivity declined an annualized 2.5% in the first quarter, versus economists’ expectations for a 5.5% drop. Unit labor costs rose an annualized 4.8% in the quarter.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMP + BMY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Novartis Lung Cancer Drug, 2-Way Contest Emerging For Tetraphase Pharma, Dexcom To Join S&P 500
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Earnings, Initial Jobless Claims Data
8 Stocks To Watch For May 7, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2020
Why Shares Of Gene Therapy Company Genprex Are Surging Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com