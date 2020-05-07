Market Overview

Orchard Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 10:07am   Comments
Shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) fell 1.5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 45.71% over the past year to ($0.51), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $0 unchanged by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $490,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 11:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h3uyhwmi

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.50

52-week low: $5.17

Price action over last quarter: down 10.36%

Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics PLC is a United Kingdom-based commercial-stage, a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. It operates in three geographic regions: the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. Orchard Rx is focusing on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, used for the treatment of ADA-SCID five lentiviral product candidates.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

