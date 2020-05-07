Perficient: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) rose 0.8% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.60% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $145,562,000 rose by 8.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $144,530,000.

Looking Ahead

Perficient hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nagdopmi

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $53.76

52-week low: $18.88

Price action over last quarter: down 23.97%

Company Overview

Perficient Inc provides a variety of information technology, consulting services that focus on digital experience, business optimization, and IT solutions. The company's services include big data analytics, technology platform implementations, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management. It serves healthcare, financial services, retail, and electronics industries. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.