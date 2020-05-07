Mednax: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mednax (NYSE:MD) fell 10% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 50.77% over the past year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $845,918,000 lower by 0.62% year over year, which missed the estimate of $856,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pfdzzn4q

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $29.97

Company's 52-week low was at $7.37

Price action over last quarter: down 35.97%

Company Description

Mednax Inc provides physician services, which include newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm operates in six segments: neonatal and other pediatric subspecialties, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, radiology, and other services. The neonatal segment contributes the largest proportion of the firm's revenue. Mednax generates virtually all of its revenue in the United States, with over half of its revenue from operations in five states: Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. Contracted managed care payors contribute the majority of net collections.