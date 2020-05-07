ChannelAdvisor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% over the past year to $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $32,032,000 rose by 1.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,480,000.

Guidance

ChannelAdvisor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 05:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n29mbu98

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.88

52-week low: $4.39

Price action over last quarter: down 11.89%

Company Description

ChannelAdvisor Corp is a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions for retailers and manufacturers. Its solutions enable clients to integrate and manage its merchandise sales across multiple online channels and are offered on the firm's cloud-based platform. These solutions include inventory availability, pricing optimization, and data analytics capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscription fees to its Software-as-a-Service platform, which is typically sold on an annual basis. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.