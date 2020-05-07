ChannelAdvisor: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 75.00% over the past year to $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.08.
Revenue of $32,032,000 rose by 1.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,480,000.
Guidance
ChannelAdvisor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 07, 2020
Time: 05:01 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n29mbu98
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $11.88
52-week low: $4.39
Price action over last quarter: down 11.89%
Company Description
ChannelAdvisor Corp is a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions for retailers and manufacturers. Its solutions enable clients to integrate and manage its merchandise sales across multiple online channels and are offered on the firm's cloud-based platform. These solutions include inventory availability, pricing optimization, and data analytics capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscription fees to its Software-as-a-Service platform, which is typically sold on an annual basis. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.