GasLog Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 9:07am   Comments
Shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% over the past year to $0.42, which missed the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $91,353,000 higher by 5.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $89,910,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 11:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.gaslogltd.com/investors/presentations/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $21.95

Company's 52-week low was at $1.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.83%

Company Description

GasLog Partners LP is a limited partnership which is primarily engaged in the ownership, operation, and acquisition of LNG (liquefied natural gas), carriers engaged in LNG transportation under long-term charters. The company's fleet consists of nearly eight LNG carriers, including vessels and Steam vessels that operate under long-term charters. GasLog operates its business through the single segment being Owing and operating liquefied natural gas.

 

