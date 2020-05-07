Recap: Chimerix Q1 Earnings

Shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) were unchanged at $2.52 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 51.43% over the past year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $1,241,000 lower by 47.33% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Chimerix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Chimerix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $4.40

52-week low: $1.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.48%

Company Description

Chimerix Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. The two clinical-stage development programs are dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) and brincidofovir (BCV). The DSTAT is a glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of several key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of AML blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy. The BCV is an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.