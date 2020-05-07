Landmark Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) remained unaffected at $9.63 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 160.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which may not compared to the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $15,678,000 rose by 8.93% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $15,800,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/guwntogq

Technicals

52-week high: $18.45

Company's 52-week low was at $7.05

Price action over last quarter: down 32.37%

Company Description

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a real estate and infrastructure company that acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that is leased to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. The company's real property interests underlie its tenants' infrastructure assets, including cellular towers, rooftop wireless sites, billboards, solar farms and wind turbines. Its segments include Wireless communication, Outdoor advertising, and Renewable power generation.