Recap: Daseke Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 9:05am   Comments
Shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) remained unaffected at $1.41 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 133.33% over the past year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $391,000,000 lower by 9.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $387,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Daseke hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 11:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://investor.daseke.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $5.65

Company's 52-week low was at $0.86

Price action over last quarter: down 29.50%

Company Overview

Daseke Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions focused exclusively on a flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It has two reportable segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment, and the Specialized Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass, and high-security cargo solutions. Daseke derives most of its revenues from its Specialized Solutions segment.

 

