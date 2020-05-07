Recap: Daseke Q1 Earnings
Shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) remained unaffected at $1.41 after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 133.33% over the past year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).
Revenue of $391,000,000 lower by 9.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $387,500,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Daseke hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 07, 2020
Time: 11:03 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://investor.daseke.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Price Action
52-week high: $5.65
Company's 52-week low was at $0.86
Price action over last quarter: down 29.50%
Company Overview
Daseke Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions focused exclusively on a flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It has two reportable segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment, and the Specialized Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass, and high-security cargo solutions. Daseke derives most of its revenues from its Specialized Solutions segment.