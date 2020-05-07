Heska: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) remained unaffected at $70.17 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 366.67% over the past year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $30,654,000 higher by 3.87% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $32,660,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=139148

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $110.90

Company's 52-week low was at $50.00

Price action over last quarter: down 29.61%

Company Description

Heska Corp is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling & supporting veterinary products. The company's segments are Core Companion Animal Health & Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine & feline use, a point of care laboratory instruments & supplies, digital imaging products, software & services, local & cloud-based data services, allergy testing & immunotherapy, & single-use offerings such as point of care diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production, primarily for cattle but also for other species including equine, porcine, avian, feline & canine.