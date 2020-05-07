Recap: Agenus Q1 Earnings

Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) rose 3.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 266.67% over the past year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.33).

Revenue of $15,128,000 less by 81.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,350,000.

Looking Ahead

Agenus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1556/34323

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.57

Company's 52-week low was at $1.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.94%

Company Profile

Agenus Inc is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is immuno-oncology treatments. The company's portfolio consists of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines to treat immuno-oncology illnesses: cancers, shingles, malaria, glioblastoma, and others. Agenus treatments aim, by combining multiple antibody platforms, to stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells. The company has been cooperating with companies like Incyte, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma to achieve over a dozen antibody programs. Some of its products include Prophage, AutoSynVax, QS-21 Stimulon, and others.