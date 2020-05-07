Recap: Spartan Motors Q1 Earnings

Shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 700.00% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $176,948,000 lower by 24.37% year over year, which missed the estimate of $180,220,000.

Outlook

Spartan Motors hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1092/34495

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.70

Company's 52-week low was at $8.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.61%

Company Profile

Spartan Motors Inc is a United States based company working in three reportable segments. Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. Emergency Response Vehicles segment manufactures custom emergency response cabs and apparatus that is used by the fire industry. Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment manufactures luxury diesel motor home chassis, Reach walk-in van, defense vehicles, and distribute related parts and accessories. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Fleet Vehicles and Services.