Kala Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 28.00% year over year to ($0.54), which missed the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $1,071,000 less by 22.73% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,660,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 06:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iivco2pa

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.78

52-week low: $3.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 74.47%

Company Overview

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary AMPPLIFY Mucus Penetrating Particles, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases.