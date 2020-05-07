Recap: Vista Outdoor Q4 Earnings

Shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1000.00% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $426,311,000 lower by 17.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $454,890,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between ($0.05) and $0.00.

Q1 revenue expected between $370,000,000 and $400,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 09:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event-calendar/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.80

52-week low: $4.29

Price action over last quarter: down 6.64%

Company Overview

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company organizes itself into two segments: shooting sports and outdoor products. Shooting sports, which contributes the largest proportion of company revenue, includes ammunition, long guns, and related equipment under brands such as Federal Premium, Blackhawk, and Hoppe's. Outdoor products include archery and hunting accessories, eyewear, golf products, hydration products, and stand-up paddle boards under brands including CamelBak and Bushnell. The company derives the vast majority of revenue domestically.