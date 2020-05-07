Recap: Realogy Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) gained 12% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.91% over the past year to ($0.55), which beat the estimate of ($0.58).

Revenue of $1,116,000,000 up by 0.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Realogy Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://ir.realogy.com/events/event-details/q1-2020-realogy-holdings-corp-earnings-conference-call

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.88

52-week low: $2.09

Price action over last quarter: down 65.57%

Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp provides residential real estate services in the United States. Operations are divided into the following segments: real estate franchise services (RFG), company-owned real estate brokerage services (NRT), relocation services (Cartus), and title and settlement services (TRG). NRT generates approximately 75% of Realogy's revenue, with other segments narrowly dividing the remaining portion. Revenue from each segment is derived from fees based upon services performed. Under NRT, operations consist of residential brokerage services through brand names such as Coldwell Banker and Sotheby's. Realogy's relocation services, franchisee and brokerage businesses can be accessed in the United States and internationally.