Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Realogy Holdings Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 8:21am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) gained 12% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.91% over the past year to ($0.55), which beat the estimate of ($0.58).

Revenue of $1,116,000,000 up by 0.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Realogy Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://ir.realogy.com/events/event-details/q1-2020-realogy-holdings-corp-earnings-conference-call

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.88

52-week low: $2.09

Price action over last quarter: down 65.57%

Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp provides residential real estate services in the United States. Operations are divided into the following segments: real estate franchise services (RFG), company-owned real estate brokerage services (NRT), relocation services (Cartus), and title and settlement services (TRG). NRT generates approximately 75% of Realogy's revenue, with other segments narrowly dividing the remaining portion. Revenue from each segment is derived from fees based upon services performed. Under NRT, operations consist of residential brokerage services through brand names such as Coldwell Banker and Sotheby's. Realogy's relocation services, franchisee and brokerage businesses can be accessed in the United States and internationally.

 

Related Articles (RLGY)

9 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
100 Biggest Movers From Thursday
12 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com