Recap: Syros Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.41% over the past year to ($0.39), which beat the estimate of ($0.43).

Revenue of $2,379,000 rose by 424.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000.

Guidance

Syros Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Syros Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 08:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/22t7kmbh

Price Action

52-week high: $11.93

Company's 52-week low was at $4.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.07%

Company Description

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in a non-coding regulatory region of the genome controlling the activation and repression of genes. It is primarily involved in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that address gene control and cancer. The Company operates only in the United States.