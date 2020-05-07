Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Syros Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.41% over the past year to ($0.39), which beat the estimate of ($0.43).

Revenue of $2,379,000 rose by 424.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000.

Guidance

Syros Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Syros Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 08:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/22t7kmbh

Price Action

52-week high: $11.93

Company's 52-week low was at $4.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.07%

Company Description

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in a non-coding regulatory region of the genome controlling the activation and repression of genes. It is primarily involved in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that address gene control and cancer. The Company operates only in the United States.

 

Related Articles (SYRS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Novartis Lung Cancer Drug, 2-Way Contest Emerging For Tetraphase Pharma, Dexcom To Join S&P 500
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings News Flow Picks Up Pace
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie, Allergan Agree On Divestments, Obalon Stops Obesity Balloon Sale, COVID-19 Updates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For DBV In Peanut Allergy Patch Review, Roche Starts Coronavirus Test Shipment, Regeneron Aims For 'Cocktail' COVID-19 Treatment
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
100 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com