Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 8:07am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) were unchanged at $1.43 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 29.47% over the past year to ($0.67), which beat the estimate of ($0.79).

Revenue of $189,925,000 lower by 2.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $192,080,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4apin6c5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.32

52-week low: $1.05

Price action over last quarter: down 73.86%

Company Description

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment and intervention solutions for students. The HMH Books & Media segment develops, markets and sells consumer books in print and digital formats as well as licenses book rights & electronic businesses. This segment distributes products through retail stores comprising physical and online & wholesalers.

 

Related Articles (HMHC)

10 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 3, 2020
90 Biggest Movers From Friday
55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com