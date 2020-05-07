Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) were unchanged at $1.43 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 29.47% over the past year to ($0.67), which beat the estimate of ($0.79).

Revenue of $189,925,000 lower by 2.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $192,080,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.32

52-week low: $1.05

Price action over last quarter: down 73.86%

Company Description

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment and intervention solutions for students. The HMH Books & Media segment develops, markets and sells consumer books in print and digital formats as well as licenses book rights & electronic businesses. This segment distributes products through retail stores comprising physical and online & wholesalers.