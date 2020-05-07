Autolus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) were unchanged at $10.28 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.04% year over year to ($0.60), which beat the estimate of ($0.74).

Revenue of $338,000 lower by 82.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $600,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Autolus Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 09:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ymhc6n4q

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.90

Company's 52-week low was at $3.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.66%

Company Description

Autolus Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development of next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline includes AUTO1, AUTO2, AUTO3, AUTO4, and others.