Autolus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) were unchanged at $10.28 after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 13.04% year over year to ($0.60), which beat the estimate of ($0.74).
Revenue of $338,000 lower by 82.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $600,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Autolus Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 07, 2020
Time: 09:05 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ymhc6n4q
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $25.90
Company's 52-week low was at $3.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.66%
Company Description
Autolus Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development of next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline includes AUTO1, AUTO2, AUTO3, AUTO4, and others.