Recap: Oaktree Specialty Lending Q2 Earnings
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) remained unaffected at $4.17 after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 7.69% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.10.
Revenue of $34,171,000 lower by 10.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,970,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 07, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xstxsqwy
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $5.75
52-week low: $2.33
Price action over last quarter: down 23.35%
Company Overview
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp is a specialty finance company. It provides lending services and invests in small and mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return by generating current income from debt investments, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from equity investments. Its investments generally range in size from ten million dollars to hundred million dollars and are principally in the form of the first lien, second lien, or collectively, senior secured, and subordinated debt investments, which may also include an equity component made in connection with investments by private equity sponsors.