Himax Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) rose 1.30% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 281.82% year over year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $184,594,000 up by 13.02% year over year, which missed the estimate of $186,630,000.

Outlook

Himax Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Himax Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nr36327

Technicals

52-week high: $5.10

Company's 52-week low was at $1.70

Price action over last quarter: down 35.54%

Company Description

Himax Technologies Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. It also design and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors. Majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from Driver Integrated Circuit segment.