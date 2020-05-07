Recap: Briggs & Stratton Q3 Earnings

Shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) fell 24% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 176.47% over the past year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $473,535,000 lower by 18.38% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $520,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Briggs & Stratton hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 11:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t2pqbyfk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $12.50

52-week low: $1.50

Price action over last quarter: down 44.14%

Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corp is a producer of gasoline engines and outdoor power equipment. It operates in two segments including Engines segment and Products segment. Briggs & Stratton manufactures four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines with gross horsepower ranging from 5.5hp up to 37hp and torques that range from 4.50 ft-lbs gross torque to 21.00 ft-lbs gross torque. The company's engines are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.