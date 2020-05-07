GasLog: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) fell 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 36.36% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $165,897,000 less by 0.39% year over year, which missed the estimate of $172,390,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xgpmj3is

Price Action

52-week high: $15.65

Company's 52-week low was at $2.67

Price action over last quarter: down 30.38%

Company Profile

GasLog Ltd is primarily engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of vessels in the LNG (Liquefied natural gas) market, providing maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and LNG vessel management services. The group conducts its operations through its vessel-owning subsidiaries and through its vessel management services subsidiary. The company operates around 24 LNG carriers.