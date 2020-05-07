Recap: Liquidity Service Q2 Earnings

Shares of Liquidity Service (NASDAQ:LQDT) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 400.00% over the past year to ($0.10), which may not compared to the estimate of $1.50.

Revenue of $52,824,000 lower by 7.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $57,310,000.

Outlook

Liquidity Service hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Liquidity Service hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r8a789xb

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.34

Company's 52-week low was at $3.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.26%

Company Profile

Liquidity Service Inc is an online auction marketplace. It manages and sells inventory and equipment for business and government clients by operating a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The services provided by the company include program management, valuation, asset management, reconciliation, RTV and RMA ("Return to Vendor" and "Returns Management Authorization"), refurbishment and recycling, fulfillment, marketing and sales, warehousing and transportation, buyer support, compliance and risk mitigation, as well as self-service tools.