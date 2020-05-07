Market Overview

Gannett: Q1 Earnings Insights

May 07, 2020 7:29am   Comments
Shares of Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) rose 4.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 480.00% year over year to ($0.38), which missed the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $948,682,000 rose by 43.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $945,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/gci/mediaframe/37522/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.30

52-week low: $0.63

Price action over last quarter: down 74.76%

Company Description

Gannett Co Inc is a local newspaper company providing media and marketing solutions. The company's brands include USA TODAY NETWORK with the iconic USA TODAY and more than 100 local media brands, digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, WordStream and SweetIQ, and U.K. media company Newsquest.

 

