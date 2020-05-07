Market Overview

Recap: Carrols Restaurant Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 7:20am   Comments
Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) rose 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 31.03% year over year to ($0.38), which missed the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $351,518,000 rose by 20.88% year over year, which missed the estimate of $366,860,000.

Outlook

Carrols Restaurant Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 08:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tutvg7wn

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.65

52-week low: $0.98

Price action over last quarter: down 28.57%

Company Overview

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc is a United States based restaurant company. It owns and operates Burger King restaurants in the Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern United States. The Burger King restaurants are quick-service restaurants featuring hamburgers and other sandwiches.

 

