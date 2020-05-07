Triple-S Management: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.60% over the past year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $896,441,000 up by 13.82% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $897,920,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Triple-S Management hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 07, 2020

Time: 06:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=139322

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $27.86

Company's 52-week low was at $9.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.47%

Company Description

Triple-S Management Corp B is a diversified insurance provider that operates in Puerto Rico. The company operates three segments including Managed Care, Life insurance; and Property and casualty insurance. It generates the vast majority of its revenue through premiums earned from the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid sectors. Triple-S generally receives revenues from premiums, administrative service fees, and investment income.