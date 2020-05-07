Sprague Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) remained unaffected at $13 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 39.29% year over year to $1.95, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $959,879,000 lower by 23.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Guidance

Sprague Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 07, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mcc8apqh

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.15

52-week low: $9.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.92%

Company Description

Sprague Resources LP engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and to provide storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. The company owns, operate and control a network of refined products and materials handling terminals strategically located throughout the Northeast United States and in Quebec, Canada that have a combined storage capacity of million barrels for refined products and other liquid materials, as well as materials handling capacity. It operates in four business segments: Refined products, Natural gas, Materials handling and Other operations. Sprague generates most of its revenue from its Refined products segments.